DOTD hosting hiring event in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The La. Department of Transportation and Development is hosting a hiring event to fill construction inspector positions in the capital region.

The event will be held Monday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at DOTD headquarters, located at 1201 Capitol Access Road in Baton Rouge.

According to DOTD, this particular position will be housed in District 61, which covers seven parishes in addition to East Baton Rouge Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish.

Experience is not required for this position, but candidates must have a valid driver’s license and Social Security Card. There will be opportunities for on-site interviews.

MORE INFORMATION AVAILABLE HERE

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.