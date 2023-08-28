Cool front delivers a break from the heat, needed rainfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rains that impacted a good portion of the area overnight should gradually diminish this morning, resulting in a bit of a lull in the wet weather into at least the early afternoon hours. Returning sunshine should allow temperatures to climb into the upper 90s for many by this afternoon, with a Heat Advisory posted area-wide. We should avoid widespread record-setting heat today, but we could still flirt with the record high of 100° in Baton Rouge today.

Showers and t-storms are expected to once again increase from mid to late afternoon into this evening as a cool front only slowly sinks southward. Isolated strong storms are again possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms.

Rest of This Week

Scattered showers and t-storms will remain possible into Tuesday as the front temporarily gets hung up near our coast. Otherwise, we’ll finally see a break from the extreme heat, with Tuesday’s highs topping out in the low 90s.

Drier air filters in for at least a couple of days on Wednesday and Thursday as what is likely to become Hurricane Idalia moves into the eastern Gulf. The northerly flow on its western flank should help to pull drier, less humid air into our area. The result will be near-normal mornings in the low 70s and still warm, if not hot, afternoons, with highs in the mid 90s. However, below-normal humidity should give us a couple of days that feel much better than what we’ve experienced for much of the summer.

Weekend Outlook

Humidity starts to rebound by the weekend and temperatures will also start to climb once again. Highs could reach the upper 90s, with the heat index becoming an increasing issue. A few showers and t-storms are also expected to return.

And looking ahead into next week, indications are that we could be near triple-digit heat once again.

Tropical Update

Idalia will garner most of our attention in the tropics over the next several days. The storm has gradually strengthened over the last 24 hours, with maximum winds at 65 miles per hour as of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The official forecast shows Idalia strengthening as it heads northward into the eastern Gulf and for the first time, NHC is now explicitly showing it reaching Florida as a major, Category 3 hurricane by early Wednesday. In fact, NHC also notes that rapid intensification appears likely over the eastern Gulf. Idalia will not be a threat to Louisiana.

Elsewhere, Franklin is now the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. It is expected to track west of Bermuda before turning northeast over the north Atlantic.

Finally, NHC is highlighting a tropical wave expected to emerge from Africa in the next day or so. It is given a 40% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook.

