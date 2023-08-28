Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is mourning the loss of long-time friend and champion of higher education, Dr. Charles R. McDonald.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, McDonald died at the age of 84.

The beloved former ULM employee began his life on May 4, 1939, in Jonesboro-Hodge and spent most of his childhood in Holly Ridge, La. McDonald graduated from Holly Ridge High School in 1957 and Northeast Louisiana State College (now ULM) in 1961. From that point forward, he never ceased to serve his community in any capacity possible.

McDonald served in the U.S. Army as a young adult, spending two years in Germany during the Berlin Wall Crisis before being honorably discharged in 1965 and beginning a career in education as a teacher and coach at Oak Grove High School.

He worked as a coach, teacher, and administrator in several schools in Bastrop and eventually earned his master’s degree in education administration and EDd from ULM. McDonald went on to work more than 20 years at ULM as the Director of Counseling, Placement, and Testing and the Director of Financial Aid and Scholarships. McDonald later pursued a job in politics as a Louisiana State Representative in 1991.

McDonald’s commitment to making education attainable for anyone who desired to learn continued into his political career. He served as Chairman of the House Education Committee along with a role on the Appropriation Committee. One of his most notable achievements as a legislator, McDonald spearheaded the Tuition Opportunity Program (TOPS), which is thought to be one of the most significant pieces of legislation created to support Louisianians attending post-secondary education.

McDonald made the most of his time as a legislator in Louisiana. He secured funding for numerous facility upgrades and improvements for ULM, including renovations to Malone Stadium. He also led the efforts to buy the building and renovate what is now home to the state-of-the-art ULM College of Pharmacy.

“Dr. McDonald had a true servant’s heart, always working to help others,” said ULM president, Dr. Ron Berry. “He was one of ULM’s strongest advocates and supporters and a good friend to me and the university. Our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and many friends, former students, and colleagues whose lives were positively impacted by the gracious and generous life he lived.”

After his 17-year tenure as a Louisiana politician, McDonald became a small business owner and formed CMAC and Associates, providing consultant services to several businesses and municipalities. He also invested in companies such as Freedom Mobility, LLC. This partnership provided more than 250 all-terrain wheelchairs to customers, many of whom are military veterans.

McDonald was acknowledged by numerous organizations for his strong leadership and dedication to the community. He was a longtime member of the ULM Athletics Foundation and the ULM Alumni Association and was honored by ULM as a “Golden Arrow Award.”

He was appointed to the Louisiana Board of Regents in 2017, serving all colleges and universities across the state. He served in that role until his term expired on Dec. 31, 2022. In January 2023, ULM recognized McDonald by renaming the financial aid office to the “Dr. Charles R. McDonald Office of Financial Aid.”

Funeral services for McDonald will be at First Methodist Monroe on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be at Mulhearn Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 4-7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.