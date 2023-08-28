Facebook
Brian Kelly to preview upcoming LSU season opener

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Coach Brian Kelly will preview the Tigers’ upcoming season opener during a news conference on Monday, August 28.

Coach Kelly is expected to speak around noon.

The Tigers are gearing up to take on Florida State on Sunday, September 3, in Orlando, Florida.

Kickoff for the season opener is set for 6:30 p.m.

The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 5 in the AP preseason poll.

