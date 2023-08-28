Argument between City of Baker workers ends with shooting

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says an argument between two employees of the City of Baker led to a shooting Monday afternoon.

The two male employees were arguing in the 2600 block of Groom Road when one of the men started shooting, according to Dunn.

Dunn said one of the men was injured and is currently at the hospital. The shooter has been detained by Baker Police for questioning, Dunn added.

It’s unclear what the argument was about. A spokeswoman for the City of Baker deferred to Baker Police officials for comment.

