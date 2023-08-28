Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Argument between City of Baker workers ends with shooting

Argument between City of Baker workers ends with shooting
Argument between City of Baker workers ends with shooting(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says an argument between two employees of the City of Baker led to a shooting Monday afternoon.

The two male employees were arguing in the 2600 block of Groom Road when one of the men started shooting, according to Dunn.

Dunn said one of the men was injured and is currently at the hospital. The shooter has been detained by Baker Police for questioning, Dunn added.

It’s unclear what the argument was about. A spokeswoman for the City of Baker deferred to Baker Police officials for comment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting on Plank Road
Police identify person killed on Monte Sano Avenue
Tailei Qi
Report: Former LSU student “person of interest” in UNC shooting
Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats; other parishes affected