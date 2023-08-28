Facebook
2 people fire shots into business during attempted armed robbery, police say

The Yellow Store
The Yellow Store
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Police are searching for two people accused of firing shots into a business during an attempted armed robbery early Monday morning, August 28.

According to police, the attempted armed robbery happened at The Yellow Store on East University Avenue in Hammond just after 3 a.m.

Police said the two people used a crowbar to break the glass front door and enter the business.

The two people were surprised by an employee in the building and fired three shots into the business as they took off from the scene, authorities said.

According to police, the employee was not injured.

Cameras captured images of the scene along with the two people wearing masks, long sleeves, and gloves, police said.

The Yellow Store
The Yellow Store(Hammond Police Department)

Anyone with information that can help investigators in the case should contact the Hammond Police Department by calling the number (985) 277-5739. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish by calling the number 1-800-554-5245.

