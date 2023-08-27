Tracking tropics, more heat, but some relief
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, yesterday’s record of 105 was a record within a record since it was our 29th time this year hitting 100 degrees. This is now the all-time record for the most triple digits in the history of Baton Rouge!
Today, we will again be under both an excessive heat warning and a red flag warning.
The high will also reach 105 in the afternoon, but like yesterday, we should see a few storms blow up in the afternoon. Tracking the tropics, we have Tropical Depression Ten, which is forecast to become Category one hurricane Idalia soon, as it takes aim at the Florida panhandle.
Locally, our rain chances look decent through Monday, with a front moving in and a marginal threat of strong/severe storms Monday afternoon/evening.
The extended looks a bit better temperature-wise, before trending hot again towards Labor Day.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.