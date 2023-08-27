Facebook
Smell of smoke Sunday morning likely coming from fires outside of BR area, authorities say

WAFB file photo of Baton Rouge Skyline
WAFB file photo of Baton Rouge Skyline
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - After residents throughout the Baton Rouge area reported smelling smoke Sunday morning, August 27, authorities addressed the situation.

At this time, firefighters said they do not believe the smell is coming from a fire that is burning within East Baton Rouge Parish or the immediate area surrounding Baton Rouge.

According to a spokeswoman with the St. George Fire Department, crews responded to numerous calls of reported smoke. However, the calls have all been unfounded.

Other agencies in Livingston Parish, Ascension Parish, and Iberville Parish also said residents smelled smoke. However, there were no reports of any major active fires.

If residents truly believe there is an emergency, they are still being encouraged to make a call to 911 or your local fire department.

A burn ban remains in place across Louisiana, and authorities warned that anyone caught violating the burn ban will face consequences. Click here to read the full text of the burn ban.

