Smell of smoke Sunday morning likely coming from fires outside of BR area, authorities say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - After residents throughout the Baton Rouge area reported smelling smoke Sunday morning, August 27, authorities addressed the situation.

At this time, firefighters said they do not believe the smell is coming from a fire that is burning within East Baton Rouge Parish or the immediate area surrounding Baton Rouge.

According to a spokeswoman with the St. George Fire Department, crews responded to numerous calls of reported smoke. However, the calls have all been unfounded.

Smelling/seeing smoke? It looks as though smoke from the wildfires to our west and northwest has made it into our area.



Visibility down to 6 miles at the airport in Baton Rouge as of 9 AM. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/PFvFMsnSg0 — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) August 27, 2023

Other agencies in Livingston Parish, Ascension Parish, and Iberville Parish also said residents smelled smoke. However, there were no reports of any major active fires.

If residents truly believe there is an emergency, they are still being encouraged to make a call to 911 or your local fire department.

A burn ban remains in place across Louisiana, and authorities warned that anyone caught violating the burn ban will face consequences. Click here to read the full text of the burn ban.

The particulates from the wildfire smoke have caused AQI in Baton Rouge to spike into 'Code Orange' or 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.'



If you have respiratory issues, best to limit your time outdoors today. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/8NLHu0aW2P — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) August 27, 2023

