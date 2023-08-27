Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson

Offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were caused by arson.(MGN Online)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) said multiple wildfires in the area near Union Hill in southwest Rapides Parish on Aug. 24, 2023 were caused by arson.

Investigators with the LDAF, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating to determine who was responsible for starting the fire.

If you or anyone you know have any information regarding these fires, investigators are urging you to call law enforcement. To report an arsonist, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700, or the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-844-954-1221.

All calls are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Man charged after admitting to burning trash that led to wildfire, authorities say
Hunters for the Hungry
Food drive encouraging community to clean out their freezers, donate
Dr. Susan Bankston with the Baton Rouge Clinic speaks is sharing advice for parents.
Pediatrician speaks about medications and start of school year
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 27
Tracking tropics, more heat, but some relief
Tree falls on powerline
Tree falls, takes down powerlines after storm rolls through