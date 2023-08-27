Drive-by shooting on 73rd Avenue leaves 2 injured
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m., in the 2200 block of 73rd Avenue.
Officials said they transported one, and the other person drove themself to a nearby hospital. One is told to be in serious condition.
No other details were given at this time.
