Drive-by shooting on 73rd Avenue leaves 2 injured

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m., in the 2200 block of 73rd Avenue.

Officials said they transported one, and the other person drove themself to a nearby hospital. One is told to be in serious condition.

No other details were given at this time.

