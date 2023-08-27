Drive-by shooting on 73rd Avenue leaves 2 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m., in the 2200 block of 73rd Avenue.

Officials said they transported one, and the other person drove themself to a nearby hospital. One is told to be in serious condition.

No other details were given at this time.

