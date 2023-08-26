Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tree falls, takes down powerlines after storm rolls through

Tree falls on powerline
Tree falls on powerline(viewer)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands are without power in Baton Rouge after a powerline was taken down Saturday afternoon.

According to an Entergy spokesperson, a storm knocked down a tree on Stumberg Lane, and took powerlines along with it.

As of 6 p.m., almost 5,000 homes are without power in the East Baton Rouge Parish area.

This is a developing story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Gov. Edwards in Leesville
WATCH: Gov. Edwards surveys wildfire damage in Vernon, Sabine
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish, troopers say
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Mohammad Zidan, an 18-year-old from Harvey, was struck by an allegedly impaired driver and...
Harvey teen struck, killed on I-55 by accused impaired driver arrested in Ponchatoula