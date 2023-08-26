Tree falls, takes down powerlines after storm rolls through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands are without power in Baton Rouge after a powerline was taken down Saturday afternoon.

According to an Entergy spokesperson, a storm knocked down a tree on Stumberg Lane, and took powerlines along with it.

As of 6 p.m., almost 5,000 homes are without power in the East Baton Rouge Parish area.

This is a developing story.

