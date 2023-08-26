1 killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish, troopers say

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning, August 26, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened on LA Highway 441 near Daughters Lane in St. Helena Parish just after 1:30 a.m.

According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of Bruce Williams, 25, of Amite.

Williams was driving north on LA Highway 441 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle veered off the roadway before overturning several times, troopers said.

Authorities said Williams was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

