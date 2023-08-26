Facebook
More records, warnings, and tracking tropics

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, August 26.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had another record high yesterday, reaching 103, beating the old record of 102!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 26
We have another excessive heat warning in effect today until this evening for heat index readings between 110 and 115.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 26
There is also still a red flag warning for much of the area, excluding the immediate coastal area. State-wide burn bans are also still in effect, so please refrain from outdoor burning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 26
This weekend will be hot with a 30% chance of afternoon showers/storms both days, highs around 104/105. The tropics are heating up too with a Gulf low expected next week, most likely becoming the next named tropical storm as it heads for Florida.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 26
We should see some relief from the heat locally, with highs dropping down to the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows down to the low to mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 26
