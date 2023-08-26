Facebook
LIVE at 3 p.m. - Gov. Edwards surveying wildfire damage in Vernon, Sabine parishes

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is conducting a flyover of wildfire damage in Sabine Parish and Vernon Parish on Saturday, August 26. He will also be meeting with local officials and holding a press conference following his meeting in Leesville.

