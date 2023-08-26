BR area residents asked to limit watering of lawns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many residents in the Baton Rouge area are being asked to conserve water due to an “unprecedented demand” on water systems.

According to EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the request to conserve water is coming from the Baton Rouge Water Company, Parish Water Company, and the Ascension Parish Company.

The mayor released the below steps that she said residents should take to conserve water:

Avoid watering lawns between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The best practice is to water early in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Monitor your watering times and ensure that sprinklers aren’t causing unnecessary runoff.

Remember, healthy grass will recover post-drought.

The mayor said the simple act of limiting the watering of lawns can have a significant positive impact. She called on residents to “be mindful of our water usage and ensure that Baton Rouge remains strong even in the face of this drought.”

