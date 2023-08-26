Facebook
2 overnight house fires leave 1 injured, several displaced

Overnight house fires
Overnight house fires(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled two overnight house fires that left one person injured and several people displaced.

The first house fire broke out just before 10 p.m. Friday, August 25, at a vacant home on Wallis Street near Windsor Drive in Baton Rouge.

Wallis Street fire
Wallis Street fire(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found flames coming from the back right side of the home’s roof. Crews entered the home and discovered the fire in the attic area. They were able to contain the flames to the attic.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the flames at the vacant home remains under investigation. Anyone with details that can help investigators is urged to call the number (225) 389-2050.

The second house fire began at around 3 a.m. Saturday, August 26, at a home on Turtle Court near South Flannery Road.

Turtle Court
Turtle Court(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

According to BRFD, the fire left one person injured and displaced five residents.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and discovered intense flames and heavy smoke pouring from the home. As a result of the flames, the home has been deemed a total loss.

The injured resident was hurt while trying to escape the home, officials said. They added that the person was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The Red Cross was called to assist the two adults and three children displaced by the fire.

Investigators said they are still working to determine what caused the fire.

