Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Reducing ACL arthritis in youth

An orthopedic surgeon explains how this serious injury can sometimes cause arthritis in young people, slowing them down and creating additional pain.
By Donna Parker, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - About 200,000 people will suffer an excruciating injury each year, known as an anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL tear. An orthopedic surgeon explains how this serious injury can sometimes cause arthritis in young people, slowing them down and creating additional pain.

When playing sports like football and soccer, the human knee sometimes takes it on the chin. Young people involved in sports often suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury, more commonly known as an ACL injury.

“In this particular situation, there’s been an injury that has happened to the cartilage, sort of, the soft lining of the ends of the bones, and that injury, over time, progresses,” said Dr. John-Paul Rue, an orthopedic surgeon at Mercy Medical Center.

Doctors perform surgery on ACL tears, which helps prevent recurrent injuries, but say they’ve not yet solved the problems related to post-traumatic osteoarthritis.

“One of the devastating problems with an ACL injury is that it typically happens in a younger patient. Arthritis developing after an injury in a young person, because of their longevity, because of their lifespan,” Dr. Rue added.

The joint narrows and can reach the painful point where it actually is bone-on-bone, making rehab, or even joint replacement necessary.

“One of the newer modalities is blood flow restriction. And the idea of that is, essentially, a tourniquet around the leg or the arm to, basically, allow blood flow to kind of collect in that leg to allow the muscles to strengthen more efficiently,” Dr. Rue said.

Dr. Rue says a qualified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in ACL reconstruction surgery is the only person who should perform this procedure on the patient.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

An orthopedic surgeon explains how this serious injury can sometimes cause arthritis in young...
YOUR HEALTH: Reducing ACL arthritis in youth
YOUR HEALTH: Trauma has no timeline: Silent symptoms
Trauma doesn’t have a timeline and can be triggered years, even decades after the event.
YOUR HEALTH: Trauma has no timeline: Silent symptoms
VR for PTSD from hospital ICU
YOUR HEALTH: VR for PTSD from hospital ICU