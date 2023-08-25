Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WATCH: Super Scoopers snag water from Toledo Bend to fight wildfires

Planes known as “Super Scoopers” were seen landing in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Thursday to get water to fight the fires.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An amazing piece of aircraft is being used to help battle firefighters in Louisiana.

Planes known as “Super Scoopers” were seen landing in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Thursday to get water to fight the fires.

James Grundy shot video of two different Super Scoopers as they flew into the reservoir located on the Sabine River between Texas and Louisiana.

The aerial firefighting aircraft can hold up to 1,600 gallons of water.  It takes just 12 seconds to fill one scooper to capacity, according to the United States Forest Service.

State officials have issued a burn ban across Louisiana, forbidding outdoor burning until further notice.

Weeks of intense heat and very little rain have led to extremely dry conditions across much of the state.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Gov. Edwards speaking at 1 p.m.
Planes known as “Super Scoopers” were seen landing in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Thursday to get...
WATCH: Super Scoopers snag water from Toledo Bend to fight wildfires
ersonnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with...
Nearby residents told to evacuate after fire, chemical leak at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued