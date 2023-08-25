Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says

Christian Ruhenkenya, 17, was trying to escape the heat, his family said.
By Mark Stevens and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A teenager died while sleeping in his family’s car Wednesday in an attempt to escape the heat.

The family of 17-year-old Christian Ruhenkenya said the three window air-conditioning units in the house they rent were not working, as the family of eight tried to keep cool.

One of Christian’s younger brothers, speaking for their parents who do not speak English, said Christian decided to sleep in the family’s car parked in the garage while running the air conditioning.

Christian’s brother said he checked on him at about 7 a.m. Wednesday but could not wake him up.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Christian died shortly before noon. They did not rule on the cause of his death because an autopsy is still pending.

Medical experts warn against sleeping in a running car because of the risk of being exposed to toxic fumes like carbon monoxide.

“They go to sleep, and they’re exposed to it. And they don’t know they have symptoms, and they don’t wake up from it so in those ways you couldn’t really tell which one,” Hugh Shoff, an ER doctor at University Hospital, said.

Police have ruled out foul play.

Paperwork for the car shows it was rebuilt at some point. The family is now trying to get rid of the car, saying they’re afraid of it.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media outside of the Fulton County...
New York man sentenced to 3 months in prison for threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuation ordered for people nearby
Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.
Fire, chemical leak reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78