Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Statewide burn ban reissued with exceptions removed

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A statewide burn ban has been reissued with exceptions removed on Friday, August 15, according to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

All agricultural burns, including but not limited to prescribed burns, are temporarily prohibited until further notice, officials said.

The statewide burn ban went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, August 7.

The previous burn ban applied to all “private” burning unless it is approved by a local fire department or government.

The burn ban does not impact the use of barbeque grills, fire pits, and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes. Those kinds of fires are allowed.

The burn ban is in response to concerning dry conditions throughout the state.

Officials said that anyone caught violating the burn ban will face consequences.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Gov. Edwards speaking at 1 p.m.
An amazing piece of aircraft is being used to help battle firefighters in Louisiana.
WATCH: Super Scoopers snag water from Toledo Bend to fight wildfires
Planes known as “Super Scoopers” were seen landing in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Thursday to get...
WATCH: Super Scoopers snag water from Toledo Bend to fight wildfires
ersonnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with...
Nearby residents told to evacuate after fire, chemical leak at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish