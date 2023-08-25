Statewide burn ban reissued with exceptions removed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A statewide burn ban has been reissued with exceptions removed on Friday, August 15, according to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

All agricultural burns, including but not limited to prescribed burns, are temporarily prohibited until further notice, officials said.

The statewide burn ban went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, August 7.

The previous burn ban applied to all “private” burning unless it is approved by a local fire department or government.

The burn ban does not impact the use of barbeque grills, fire pits, and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes. Those kinds of fires are allowed.

The burn ban is in response to concerning dry conditions throughout the state.

Officials said that anyone caught violating the burn ban will face consequences.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.