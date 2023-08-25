School officials take steps to keep schools and classrooms safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School safety is important. Some school leaders might even say it is their number one priority but what about safety “inside” of schools.

Fighting and other violence within schools has become one of the most common problems in school systems across the United States.

“We are trying to figure out how to reduce this and remove this from campus. This needs to be a safe place to learn,” said Interim Superintendent J.T. Stroder.

This summer the City of Baker school system made changes to their fighting policy.

Students who are involved in a fight at school will now be required to complete a conflict resolution course before they can return to their campus.

“You can either have a knee jerk reaction when it comes to punishment or you can deal with the root of the problem,” Stroder continued.

The policy change applies to parents and or guardians as well. They must complete the same course.

“The student is not with us the majority of the time. Parents need to know what to do at home,” Stroder added.

Besides policies against fighting within schools, East Baton Parish school officials are looking at better ways to handle conflict on school grounds by expanding anti-violence curriculum to all grade levels.

“We can’t just do it inside high schools. We have to put them inside middle and elementary schools. They need to learn early not everything requires a fight,” explained Dadrius Lanus, school board president.

While there are policies in place to attempt to keep students safe, the procedures for dealing with the aftermath and consequences of violent outbreaks is always developing.

“We want to minimize the amount of students we put out of schools. If they are not in schools, they are not learning,” said Lanus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.