Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police arrest a 4th teen in a drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old Albuquerque girl

Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the...
Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the murder of a 5-year-old child.(Albuquerque Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in a drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 5-year-old girl.

Albuquerque police said the 17-year-old was arrested Thursday without incident. His 15-year-old brother and two other teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were already in custody.

All four are being held on suspicion of murder and other charges. The Associated Press is not naming them because they are juveniles.

Galilea Samaniego was sleeping with her two sisters in a mobile home when police said the teens entered their community in two stolen vehicles just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Another teenage boy living in the trailer home was their target, investigators said — he had a feud since middle school with one of the suspects and the dispute had escalated.

Police said several gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward the trailer. The girl was struck in the head and later died at a hospital.

Cecily Barker, a deputy chief for the police department’s investigative bureau, said police were able to “tie cases to several incidents that involve the same juveniles.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
All 19 charged in Trump election case meet the deadline to surrender at Georgia jail
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
Director of British Museum steps down amid controversy over thefts of ancient items
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Gov. Edwards speaking at 1 p.m.
Lashaika Moore, interim superintendent of the Flagler County school district, talks about an...
Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores
A principal and teacher are on administrative leave after an elementary school assembly singled...
Florida school district apologizes after Black students singled out