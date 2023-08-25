Organizations in Capital Region unite to help people beat the heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need somewhere to cool off, here is a list of East Baton Rouge Parish Library locations and Community Centers.

Each of our 14 library branches throughout the parish are open seven days a week with cool air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and cool water fountains.

Library Cooling Stations:

Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Rd., Baker, LA 70714 Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70818 Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St., Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70814 Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Rd., Pride, LA 70770 River Center Branch Library, 250 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary, LA 70791

Community Center Cooling Locations:

Chaneyville Community Center, 13211 Jackson Road, open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday Charles R. Kelly Community Center, 3535 Riley Street, open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E Washington Street, open 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mon., Tues., Wed., 7 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Thurs., and 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Avenue, open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road, open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday McKinley Community Center, 1520 Thomas Delpit Drive, open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday

The Council on Aging and Louisiana Leadership joined together to provide A.C. units for seniors on Friday, August 25 to help beat the heat. The registration has closed, but there are reportedly a few units still available.

From City Parish:

Anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness during the day can visit St. Vincent de Paul at 1623 Convention Street. People can call 225-383-7343. St. Vincent de Paul has extended/expanded its day shelter operations to be open during excessive heat.

They operate a four-night shelter and a 24-hour shelter. St. Vincent de Paul is not at capacity, but they have been providing more shelter to individuals during this hot weather.

The Salvation Army provides overnight shelter at the Bed and Bread Lodge, and a hot meal for all ages and offers the opportunity for them to take advantage of many programs, which are designed to combat homelessness.

The shelter is located at 7361 Airline Highway. Call 225-355-4483 if you are in need of shelter and if you can help with donations.

