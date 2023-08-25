More records likely, fire risk remains likely into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect today instead of an Excessive Heat Warning, with slightly lower humidity expected to keep heat index values just below the warning criteria. But I wouldn’t pay much attention to the type of advisory or warning as dangerous heat ultimately continues.

Another record high could fall today, with the forecast calling for 103° and the record in Baton Rouge standing at 102°.

Isolated showers and t-storms will be possible this afternoon into the early evening, but rain chances are only posted around 20%.

A Red Flag Warning remains in place and has actually been expanded to include most of our viewing area as the fire risk grows with each passing day.

Weekend Outlook

No significant changes are expected into the weekend with more record highs likely to fall. The forecast currently calls for 104° on Saturday and 105° on Sunday. One small change is that rain chances look to trend slightly higher, running 30% or so through the weekend. But the fire risk will remain elevated and the Red Flag Warning is likely to remain in place.

The weekend also likely adds to this historic run of heat in Baton Rouge. Thursday’s high of 106° in the Capital City was the 3rd hottest day on record, trailing only some dubious temperatures from 1909. So at minimum, it was our hottest day in more than 100 years. And we’ve now had 5 of our 10 hottest days on record this month.

Changes Next Week

We finally see some signs of at least modest relief as we head into next week. A cool front will approach the area from the north on Monday and may actually slide into the northern Gulf by Tuesday. High temperatures look to remain above normal in its wake but should top out in the mid to upper 90s instead of the 100s we’ve seen this week. Additionally, a noticeable drop in humidity is expected, which should take some sting out of the otherwise continued warm weather. The front also looks to deliver pretty good rain chances with its arrival on Monday.

Tropical Update

The main focus in our part of the world will be an area of low pressure currently taking shape in the northwestern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has increased development odds to 70% as of the 1 a.m. Friday outlook. While this system looks to head into the Gulf of Mexico, the aforementioned cool front should help to keep whatever develops to our east, with Florida appearing to be at greatest risk.

Elsewhere, Franklin is still forecast to become a hurricane and could pass just west of Bermuda in the days ahead. NHC continues to track two other features over the open Atlantic, but neither is of much concern to land.

