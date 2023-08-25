Massive brush fire west of Amite triggers multiagency response
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A massive brush fire west of Amite triggered a multiagency response Thursday (Aug. 24) evening.
According to Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection Dist. No. 1, the brush fire was up to 80 acres in size, threatening property near the Tangipahoa and St. Helena Parish border.
The Louisiana Department of Forestry, St. Helena Fire District for Hillsdale, Roseland Fire, and Independence Fire assisted on the scene.
Though there was initially concern about possible damage to homes, Tangipahoa responders say that no structures were damaged.
