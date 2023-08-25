Livingston Parish Schools offering up course to help train seniors interested in pursuing a career in firefighting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local fire departments have been extremely busy dealing with all the fires recently during this extreme heat. Many departments are already dealing with a manpower shortage.

In Livingston Parish the school system is looking to help out with that issue, by training seniors on how to become future firefighters, so that they can potentially get a job right after they graduate.

“When Chief Fly and Chief Dellucky approached Mr. St. Pierre at Walker High School regarding a need, you know we want to have more recruits coming up, we want to partner with Livingston Parish Public Schools, and so we started that process,” said Brandi Desselle, Career and Technical Education Coordinator for Livingston Parish Public Schools.

In August 2022, the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 (LPFPD4) launched a Fire Educational Training program for all seniors in Livingston Parish. The first of its kind in the State of Louisiana, the program trained and educated high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in firefighting.

“Maybe they don’t have to go to college and take out a ton of loans, instead they can enter the workforce, and and maybe they’re going to be that non-traditional student later on where they come back and go to college later. So, it’s just a different pathway we like to offer our students,” said Desselle.

According to officials with Fire Protection District 4, “The program was so successful that in 2023, LPFPD4 worked with the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Academy (FETA) to form a Louisiana High School Firefighter Training Program Committee and expanded the program into a statewide initiative that provides a pathway for high school seniors to obtain live fire training and certifications through partnerships with local fire departments and their respective school districts.”

Desselle said the program is for seniors only who are at least 17 years old, and classes are from Monday through Thursday.

Students must be CPR and AED certified, plus have a few more pre-requisites.

Livingston Parish Schools offering firefighting course (Livingston Parish Schools)

“But basically, they get to leave half a day from school and go to the fire department and actually take a course from some of the chiefs there,” said Desselle.

There were five graduates of the program last school year, and this school year there are 10 students participating from multiple different high schools in Livingston Parish.

Seniors will take certain tests at first, then will learn the more practical aspects of the business.

“For students who complete this program and if they earn the certifications, then they will be able to be hired right away by our fire department,” said Desselle.

College certainly isn’t for everybody and the need for firefighters will always be there. Desselle believes this is a great option and possible start to a career for students.

“The thought was let’s get them when they’re young, let’s give them this passion, this excitement and this desire to want to serve others, so that they can be the first responders of the future,” said Desselle.

While Livingston Parish was the first school district in the state to offer these firefighting certification courses, other school districts are looking to implement similar programs in the future.

To learn more about the program click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.