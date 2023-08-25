How are schools, universities handling AI; one LSU professor embraces AI in the classroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students are back in school and universities are facing questions about how they’re monitoring how students use artificial intelligence.

One professor says he welcomes it in his classes, but only if used properly.

There’s no denying AI can make things easier, and help with finding answers quicker, but the big question people are asking is where schools will draw the line.

“The most strict that I’ve had them say is just like don’t use it,” said LSU student Julius Pallotta.

“My professor doesn’t allow us to take any tests on the computer, only strictly written on pen and paper,” said Kaylee Ellison an LSU student. Because of AI.

While asking students at LSU how their teachers are treating the use of AI in the classroom the responses were mixed.

However, LSU professor Andrew Schwartz is one of the professors who welcomes AI in his classroom.

Schwartz says just like it was with computers, calculators, and Wikipedia and the concerns people had then.

When it comes to making sure it’s used correctly he points to one thing in particular.

“Education, education, education. It’s a lot about just teaching the students the role of these types of tools and how they’re appropriate and how they’re not appropriate and times when they’re appropriate and times when they’re not appropriate,” said Schwartz. “And then allowing the faculty to use those conversations with students about how to appropriate those tools in the future.”

Some professors are requiring their students to complete certain assignments like essays in the classroom where they can be monitored and not at home. But students we spoke with say no matter what educators do to put up guard rails there will almost always be a way around them.

“There will always be a way around anything it can either be hard or easy but somebody will find a way no matter what,” said LSU student Alec Barbier.

Professor Schwartz says when it comes to companies and everyday people like you and me using this technology safely and responsibly. There needs to be legislation handed down at the federal level. Adding state laws have too many ways around them.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.