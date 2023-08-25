Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Nearby residents told to evacuate after fire, chemical leak at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish

ersonnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with...
ersonnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with local emergency officials, responded to a chemical spill and fire at a storage tank at the company’s Garyville refinery on Friday, Aug. 25.(Submitted)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Personnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with local emergency officials, responded to a chemical spill and fire at a storage tank at the company’s Garyville refinery on Friday, Aug. 25.

The spill and fire have been contained within the refinery’s property, according to the company.

Parish officials issued a mandatory evacuation for residents within a two-mile radius of the refinery as a precautionary measure.

Shelters are open at East St. John Preparatory Academy Gym, located at 400 Ory Drive in LaPlace, and West St. John High School, located at 480 Hwy. 3127 in Edgard. Transportation is available by calling 985-652-2222 or 985-652-6338. Residents should bring medications and any other items they need to the shelter.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish are responding to a chemical release and storage tank fire at a Marathon petroleum refinery in Garyville.

As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community.

No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Smoke rises from Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Gov. Edwards speaking at 1 p.m.
An amazing piece of aircraft is being used to help battle firefighters in Louisiana.
WATCH: Super Scoopers snag water from Toledo Bend to fight wildfires
Planes known as “Super Scoopers” were seen landing in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Thursday to get...
WATCH: Super Scoopers snag water from Toledo Bend to fight wildfires
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued