EBR Parish School System announces start times will not change, passed a substitute motion

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has released the start times for students on Thursday, August 24.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has released the start times for students on Thursday, August 24.

At the school board meeting they decided that school start times will not change.

Instead, the school board passed a substitute motion that will include updates from the Transportation Department twice a day, and the elementary transfer points will go back into effect. Dr. Narcisse will also go back to the table to come up with a different plan that won’t affect the school times.

According to officials, this is a proposed solution following the bus driver shortage. If approved, students will begin this schedule Monday, September 11.

East Baton Rouge School start times.
East Baton Rouge School start times.(WAFB)

