Crews respond to Livingston Parish wildfire

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Crews responded to a large field fire in Livingston Parish Friday afternoon, leading to the closure of at least one roadway in the area.

Large smoke could be seen rising from the fire, located off Highway 63 north of Highway 44, near French Settlement.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Highway 63 was closed from its intersection with Highway 42 to the intersection with Highway 444.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene including Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #7 (Colyell Volunteers), the French Settlement Volunteer Fire Department, Livingston Parish Fire District # 8 and crews from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s spokesperson Lori Steele said. Steele said additional crews were being requested.

