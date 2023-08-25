Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Crews respond to Livingston Parish wildfire

Livingston Parish fire
Livingston Parish fire(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Crews responded to a large field fire in Livingston Parish Friday afternoon, leading to the closure of at least one roadway in the area.

Large smoke could be seen rising from the fire, located off Highway 63 north of Highway 44, near French Settlement.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Highway 63 was closed from its intersection with Highway 42 to the intersection with Highway 444.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene including Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #7 (Colyell Volunteers), the French Settlement Volunteer Fire Department, Livingston Parish Fire District # 8 and crews from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s spokesperson Lori Steele said. Steele said additional crews were being requested.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

ersonnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with...
Fire, chemical leak reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish; evacuation order lifted
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Gov. Edwards speaking at 1 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FORCAST: Friday, August 25
More records likely, fire risk remains likely into the weekend