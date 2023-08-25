Facebook
Crews respond to fire at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property and that there were no injuries.

Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.

An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.

