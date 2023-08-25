Crews respond to fire at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville
GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.
The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property and that there were no injuries.
Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.
An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.
