Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: Best-rated pet insurance for your best friend

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Been to the veterinarian lately? You know it’s not cheap. If you’re like a lot of pet owners, you’ve probably asked yourself, “Should I get pet insurance?” As Consumer Reports explains, the answer isn’t always easy.

When asked if he’s a dog or a cat person, a Consumer Reports investigative reporter answered “both.” He’s the proud papa of a dog named Logo and a cat named Phoebe, who recently had an injury.

The reporter said: “We opened the door and Phoebe came in. And she was very timid and stayed low to the ground, and she had a little spot on her hind leg. And we were like, ‘What has happened?’ "

He didn’t have pet insurance, so getting treatment for Phoebe would be entirely out-of-pocket. But pet insurance was always one of those things on his mind.

So is it something you should consider? For the first time, CR evaluated and rated eight pet insurance providers based on a survey of its members with insured pets.- It looked at such things as premiums, what’s covered, the claims process, and whether people had a choice of which vets to see.

CR found that most people weren’t that satisfied with their pet insurance. Six of the insurance providers earned just a midrange overall satisfaction score, and two bottomed out with unfavorable ratings.

If you’re considering pet insurance, there are some things you should know:

- Preexisting conditions are usually not covered.

- There are usually annual caps. If you hit that limit, you’ll have to pay out-of-pocket.

- You may be responsible for paying the provider directly and then filing for reimbursement with the insurance company.

So is pet insurance worth it? If you’re looking for a return on investment, maybe not so much. But if you value peace of mind, it may be something you want to pursue.

Another option is telehealth, or virtual care, which is what the reporter used. He got instructions on how to clean the wound and a prescription for antibiotics that was delivered right to his door.

And Phoebe healed just fine.

Another option is to bring your pet to an accredited veterinary medical college, which may be able to offer discounts on everything from routine care to spaying and neutering.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish School System
EBR Parish School System announces start times will not change, passed a substitute motion
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted to deny a proposal that would have changed...
EBR Parish School System announces start times will not change, passed a substitute motion
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Facebook...
Deadline to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy settlement is Friday
A crew from St. George Fire Department helped battle the blaze of wildfires in Beauregard Parish.
BR area firefighters help battle blaze in Beauregard Parish