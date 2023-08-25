Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property and that there were no injuries.

Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.

Riverside Academy is halting classes and evacuating as a precaution.

According to the New Jersey Dept. of Health, a state with a large chemical plant industry, naphtha is a term to describe a class of hydrocarbon mixtures obtained from distilling petroleum. It can be breathed in or passed through the skin and cause headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

Roads are being blocked off leading from Airline Highway toward the plant. Terre Haute Rd and Marathon Ave are closed.

An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.

