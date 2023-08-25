Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property and that there were no injuries.

Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.

Riverside Academy is halting classes and evacuating as a precaution.

Please see below statement from Marathon Petroleum: Marathon Petroleum personnel and local emergency responders are...

Posted by St. John the Baptist Parish on Friday, August 25, 2023

According to the New Jersey Dept. of Health, a state with a large chemical plant industry, naphtha is a term to describe a class of hydrocarbon mixtures obtained from distilling petroleum. It can be breathed in or passed through the skin and cause headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

Roads are being blocked off leading from Airline Highway toward the plant. Terre Haute Rd and Marathon Ave are closed.

An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.
Fire, chemical leak reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish
Reducing ACL arthritis in youth
YOUR HEALTH: Reducing ACL arthritis in youth
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Emergency officials contain fire near camps in Pointe Coupee Parish
No injuries were reported.
Fire reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish