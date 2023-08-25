Facebook
Baton Rouge neighbors fed up with illegal dumping

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many families in the Sherwood Forest area are not happy with the illegal dumping of trash.

“I can’t enjoy my home. I can’t sit out on the patio because of the stench. The smell of the debris is unbearable,” Dione Collins said, a Homeowner.

One business owner in the area, Khai, must now shell out lots of money to clean up other people’s mess, and he believes it is unfair.

“I hate that because why do I have to waste money to clean it up? Hopefully, they see this, and they don’t come back,” Khai said.

Khai plans to purchase security cameras to determine who is doing the illegal dumping.

“We certainly sympathize with property owners who are targets, but we need them to partner with us so that taxpayers do not have to pay, and homeowners do not have to suffer,” Mark Armstrong said, Chief Communications Officer at City of Baton Rouge.

Click here to report blight in your area. 

