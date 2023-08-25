Facebook
Attend the All White Summer Jam in north Baton Rouge Friday

The star-studded lineup is sure to bring a crowd like never seen before to the area, organizers...
(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for Friday night plans, you may want to check out the All White Summer Jam.

It’s a free Blues and Zydeco Festival happening Friday, Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BREC’s Maplewood Drive Park. The address is 8200 Maplewood Avenue.

Councilman Darryl Hurst, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Senator Regina Barrow, and Congressman Troy Carter are inviting the community to come out and join in the festivities.

The concert will host Grammy Nominated American Blues Man Kenny Neal, Grammy Performing Artist Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Bigtymers, and Southern Soul Blues Legend Vince Hutchinson & the Heavy Storm Band.

It’s going to be hosted by BET Comic View comedian Bigg Sexxy, with sounds provided by DJ Bobby, one of the most sought-after DJs in the capital city.


(District 5)

The star-studded lineup is sure to bring a crowd like never seen before to the area, organizers said.

The goal for the event is to change the negative narrative portrayed of North Baton Rouge, by providing entertainment within the Glen Oaks community that drives people to an area that they otherwise may not have visited.

