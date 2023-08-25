Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 person injured in shooting on Greenwell Springs Road

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

It happened in the 8100 block of Greenwell Springs Road near Lanier Road.

Officials said the victim was shot in the arm.

There is no word on what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.
Fire, chemical spill reported at Marathon Petroleum Refinery
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board denied the superintendent's proposal that would have...
EBRPSS denies proposal to change start times, passes alternate motion
A June data breach at the Office of Motor Vehicles exposed six million records to hackers.
6 million records impacted by Louisiana OMV hack in June, cyber security group reports
CONSUMER REPORTS: Best-rated pet insurance for your best friend