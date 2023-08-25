1 person injured in shooting on Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

It happened in the 8100 block of Greenwell Springs Road near Lanier Road.

Officials said the victim was shot in the arm.

There is no word on what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

