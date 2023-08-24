Walk through The Queen Baton Rouge ahead of its grand opening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for some incredible views of the Mississippi all while enjoying some games and food, the Queen Baton Rouge is where you’ll want to be.

The Queen is a newly constructed land-side casino at the former Hollywood Casino location. The grand opening is Thursday, August 24.

Officials said it took $85 million to transform the property from the Mississippi River to land. Its footprint went from 62,000 to more than 100,000 square feet. The city’s first land-based casino has gaming, dining, and entertainment venues.

Officials said it took $85 million to transform the property from the Mississippi River to land. (WAFB)

General Manager Matt Shehadi brings in more than 20 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industries. He said there are more than 700 gaming machines and 18 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette and pai gow poker. DraftKings Sportsbook will be there with the latest sports technology with 20 kiosks and four betting windows and a dedicated smoking patio, LIT Casino & Bar, with more than 100 slots and six table games.

If you want to grab a bite to eat, you can find American cuisine and entertainment at 1717. The three quick-service restaurants include Big Chicken, 3 Woks Noodle Bar and Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge.

Officials said it took $85 million to transform the property from the Mississippi River to land.

Shehadi said the new space can hold more than 500 guests, and is available for corporate gatherings, weddings, private parties and more.

More information about The Queen Baton Rouge is available online at www.thequeenbr.com.

A spokesperson with the casino said there are still some jobs to fill from IT to marketing, food and beverage and more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.