‘Threads of Love’ brings comfort and hope for NICU parents across the globe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A simple hobby turned into a bigger purpose for Clinel ‘Sissy’ Davis.

“I thought that was the end of it. I didn’t know God was going to get involved,” said Davis.

In 1993, Davis was in church when she received a request. A doctor from Earl K. Long Charity Hospital in Baton Rouge needed someone to make gowns for his patients that were either prematurely or too sick to live.

“Well, I’ve always sewn. I was getting ready to sew anyway and I said, ‘yeah, I can do that’. So, I raised my hand,” said Davis.

That offer turned into 30 years of ministry. David continued the work by creating the Threads of Love Foundation.

Members in the nonprofit sew clothes and care items for babies born in NICU and provide burial clothing to families whose babies will never go home.

The organization has dozens of chapters across the country and the world, including South Africa, Canada and Panama.

As of today, Threads of Love has donated more than 3,960,000 packets for families in need.

One of those people was Travis Miglicco.

“It’s not something you get over. It’s been 12 years for me, and I still get choked up about it,” said Miglicco.

In 2011, Miglicco and his wife were expecting their first-born child.

“In that appointment we learned that our baby didn’t have a heartbeat. So, she gave birth to a stillborn baby,” said Miglicco.

A few days later they got a package from Threads of Love.

“We felt so moved by it that we buried her in the gown.,” said Miglicco.

However, that wasn’t the last time they would hear from Davis.

“About two years later, we had a son named Trip who was also born with a heart defect and had to have open heart surgery,” said Miglicco.

His son Trip survived and will celebrate his 10th birthday in a few days.

Travis felt so moved by the group that he eventually called Davis. 12 years later he sits on the Board of Directors.

“To think that 3 million babies and families received similar packages when they could’ve received nothing is pretty incredible,” said Miglicco.

There’s one more thread to the story.

When Davis was 13 her brother was born with a serious health condition.

“My brother didn’t live longer than 8 and a half hours, and it’s because of him that I was open to this,” said Davis.

At 84, Davis hopes someone will come along and carry on her legacy.

“We’re not about dressing babies. We’re about reminding people that God is faithful no matter what circumstance they find themselves in,” said Davis.

