Residents asked to conserve water during certain hours in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Rural Water System is asking residents to refrain from using water recreationally during certain hours of the day. This is due to the high demand severe drought conditions are putting on the water system.

Officials ask that recreational water usage, including watering yards, be refrained from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., until further notice.

RELATED: Residents in West Baton Rouge asked to ‘be considerate’ when watering lawns

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.