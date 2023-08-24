REPORT: LSU star Maason Smith suspended by NCAA, will miss Florida State game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see LSU star defensive tackle Maason Smith in action. The star tackle is expected to miss the season opener against Florida State according to The Advocates Wilson Alexander.

Sources: #LSU star defensive tackle Maason Smith will not play against Florida State. The NCAA suspended him for the first game after determining he received an improper benefit. He can return Week 2. https://t.co/Pvh8FPlkIC — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) August 23, 2023

The NCAA has suspended Smith due to receiving an improper benefit according to Wilson.

Smith, missed all of last season after tearing his ACL celebrating after a play in the season opener against the Seminoles.

WAFB-TV reached out to LSU officials, but they had no comment on the matter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.