Peach and Praline Pie

The combination of wonderful Ruston peaches and decadent Creole pralines make this pie special.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The combination of wonderful Ruston peaches and decadent Creole pralines make this pie special. Fresh peaches from Ruston, La. are recommended, but any variety of peaches can be used. This dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you wanting more.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 1 (9-inch) Pie

Ingredients:

1 (9-inch) refrigerated pie crust

1 tsp flour

⅓ cup flour, divided

¼ cup sugar

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

½ cup light corn syrup

3 large eggs

3 cups chopped peach slices

¼ cup melted butter

¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 tbsps butter, softened

½ cup coarsely chopped pecans

Method: Preheat oven to 375°F. Fit piecrust into a 9-inch pie plate according to package directions. Fold edges under and crimp. Sprinkle piecrust with 1 teaspoon flour and set aside. With an electric mixer set on medium speed, beat 3 tablespoons flour, sugar, salt, nutmeg, corn syrup and eggs for 1 minute. Stir in peaches and melted butter. Pour batter into pie crust. Combine remaining flour and brown sugar in a small bowl. Cut in softened butter with a pastry blender until crumbly. Stir in chopped pecans and sprinkle evenly over peach mixture. Bake 35 minutes, remove and cover with foil to prevent crust from over browning. Bake an additional 10–15 minutes or until center is set.

