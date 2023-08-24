Facebook
Pair wanted for theft at Gonzales Home Depot twice, police say

By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is searching for a man and woman accused of stealing from The Home Depot located on S. Cajun Drive, officials said.

According to police, the two people stole $1,713.00 worth of retail merchandise. The first theft took place on Friday, June 9, and the second theft happened on Friday, August 4, police added.

Individuals accused of stealing from The Home Depot.
Individuals accused of stealing from The Home Depot.(The Gonzales Police Department)

A black Nissan Altima without a license plate was used for both thefts, officials said.

If anyone has any information on the identities of these individuals, please contact: Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

