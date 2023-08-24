Pair wanted for theft at Gonzales Home Depot twice, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is searching for a man and woman accused of stealing from The Home Depot located on S. Cajun Drive, officials said.
According to police, the two people stole $1,713.00 worth of retail merchandise. The first theft took place on Friday, June 9, and the second theft happened on Friday, August 4, police added.
A black Nissan Altima without a license plate was used for both thefts, officials said.
If anyone has any information on the identities of these individuals, please contact: Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
