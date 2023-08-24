More record heat expected with a few showers into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Excessive Heat Warning and Red Flag Warning continue to headline things in our local weather. High temperatures today are expected to reach record levels in many areas.

Today’s record for Baton Rouge is 103°, set in 1921, and the forecast calls for a high of 104°. Heat index values will again peak near 115° this afternoon. And similar to Thursday, a few showers and t-storms will be possible from the afternoon into the early evening hours, with rain chances posted around 30%.

An Ozone Action Day has also been declared for metro Baton Rouge. Ground-level ozone concentrations are forecast to reach the ‘Code Orange’ or ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category, so if you have any respiratory issues, it’s best to limit your time outdoors.

Weekend Outlook

No significant changes are expected as we head into the final weekend of August. More triple-digit and record heat is expected, with highs forecast to range from 103°-104° into the weekend. Humidity levels may drop a touch, resulting in heat index values peaking near 110° instead of 115°, but it will remain oppressive outdoors. And rain chances will stay on the low side, running about 20% through the weekend.

Slight Relief Next Week?

Monday looks to deliver another day with highs well above 100 degrees, but a cool front is expected to reach our local area by Tuesday and could deliver some slight relief. Somewhat better rain chances are expected from Monday into Tuesday with the approach of the front and we may finally see highs drop below 100 degrees on Tuesday. Even with that, highs are still forecast to reach the upper 90s through the second half of next week.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center is now highlighting the potential for tropical development from the northwestern Caribbean into the eastern Gulf later this week or weekend. Development odds are listed at 40% as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook. Early indications point toward any possible system staying to our east, but we’ll continue to monitor trends.

The Atlantic basin remains rather active, with 3 other features of interest, including Tropical Storm Franklin. Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane over the open Atlantic and may track just west of Bermuda by early next week. Elsewhere, we continue to keep an eye on the remnants of once Tropical Storm Emily and another tropical wave farther to the east, but neither of those features appears to be much of a threat to land at this point.

