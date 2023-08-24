Facebook
Man accused of driving drunk arrested in connection to deadly crash on I-12

Daniel Martinez, 26
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of driving drunk has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened late last year.

According to an arrest report from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Daniel Martinez, 26, was arrested on several charges including vehicular homicide, operating while intoxicated, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Daniel Martinez, 26(East Baton Parish Sheriff's Office)

The crash took place on I-12 East around 2:30 a.m. November 14, 2022.

Jail records show Martinez was driving a Ford F-250 when he hit an 18-wheeler that was stopped on the interstate. The 18-wheeler was in the process of switching drivers when the Ford ran off the road and hit it.

Police say the Ford flipped over onto the driver’s side where it came to a rest in the middle and outside lanes of the interstate.

Several lanes on the highway were blocked due to the crash.
Several lanes on the highway were blocked due to the crash.(WAFB)

The passenger of the Ford, identified as Edgar Hernandez, was killed in the crash.

Detectives conducted a blood draw on Martinez the night of the crash and sent the results to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

The results from LSP show that Martinez reportedly had a blood alcohol content level over the legal limit of .08%.

Detectives also learned Martinez did not have a driver’s license issued to him.

