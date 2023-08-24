Facebook
I-TEAM: Police reports identify former BREC employee accused of misusing money

By Scottie Hunter
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB I-Team has uncovered new information about the alleged misspending of thousands of public dollars by a former BREC employee.

Back in July, BREC superintendent Corey Wilson issued a statement saying an employee had “separated” from BREC after one of the organization’s internal auditors allegedly found the employee had misspent $67,000 over 5 years to support their own personal business. The employee was not named in Wilson’s release.

The WAFB I-TEAM obtained police reports that show BREC’s Internal Audit Manager Jessica Matthews contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department back in July and reported an employee named Gregory Williams had allegedly been “stealing money from the business cards / and changing some invoices.”

Sources with knowledge of BREC’s investigation also confirmed to the WAFB I-TEAM that Williams is the employee who is accused.

BREC records show Williams left his role as a special facility manager for BREC’S Independence Theatre on July 12, 2023. Wilson had worked at BREC since January of 2007 and was being paid more than $35,000, the records show. Williams left BREC as part of a “voluntary separation,” the records state.

Baton Rouge Police sources said the police department is still investigating the case and there has not been a decision yet about whether to charge Williams. Detectives were still contacting companies that may have been involved in the alleged misspending, police officials explained.

WAFB has attempted to contact Williams and is awaiting a response.

BREC superintendent Corey Wilson was not available for an interview when contacted this week, but in his previous statement he wrote that this incident has “highlighted some weaknesses within BREC’S purchase card approval and payment process.”

He added that BREC is performing its own investigation into the incident.

“We will also issue appropriate discipline to any employees who failed to adequately follow the internal controls that were in place. We will continue to evaluate our processes, including our use and number of purchasing cards, to prevent such misappropriations from reoccurring. We take our responsibilities to the taxpayers of EBR Parish very seriously,” wrote Wilson.

