Here’s how the heat and drought are affecting crops, impacting consumers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you think about harvesting crops in Louisiana, you think about things like corn, sugarcane, and soybeans. And with the record-breaking summer heat, each of these crops is having a tougher time growing than in years past.

As the chairman of the Louisiana Beef Industry, John Thompson says he’s never seen his farmland as dry as it is in his 66 years. According to the Dept. of Agriculture and Forestry, the amount of money we’ve lost in the cattle industry is between $160 million and $260 million. Herds across the state are being liquidated due to the lack of pasture left for them as well as a shortage of hay.

“I don’t know if we can go on Chris it’s just so bad that people are having to sell out, or they’re having to not only liquidate but also reduce the size of their herd. Right now, we got all the gaps in the gate open letting them go from pasture to pasture. They’re scrapping for everything they can get right now,” said Thompson.

Louisiana is also on the verge of its second rice crop. Concerns about rice as well as soybeans and sugarcane not getting enough water are growing as the drought continues.

“What can happen without adequate rainfall, you will have a lower yield. Now, once we start harvesting, we will know what that will be. Right now, when you look at our soybeans, we’re getting close to harvesting beans, and I do expect a significant decrease in the yield per acre of soybeans,” said the Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain.

Strain says we got lucky with the fertilization of our corn crop but says harvesting has been an issue. And if the heat continues with little to no rain, that’s where you start to have problems.

“Where it’s irrigated it still looks pretty good and where it’s not irrigated, I think you’re going to have a markedly less yield,” added Strain.

So, what does all of this mean for you? To put it in simple terms it means higher prices for your groceries, which the Dept. of Agriculture and Forestry says we will start to notice in the next 6-12 months.

“Because most of the foods that we consume if you look at corn and beans and wheat, it’s from the previous year’s crop. So, what’s happening today will be reflected in the food prices as we move forward,” Strain continued.

As for how much of a price increase we can expect on those groceries, it’s hard to determine that at this time. But we’re told we can expect to see it add to overall food cost inflation, which is already high.

