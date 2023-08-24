Groups hand out cooling supplies due to blistering heat temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 25 people died of heat-related health challenges in the past three months.

Many community organizations are hoping to protect people from the deadly heat and help to keep them safe and hydrated.

Tia Fields is the co-founder of Hydrate BR. The group rides around the capital city to hand out cold water and other drinks.

“The most joy that we’ve gotten is just to see how a simple bottle of water can change someone’s day,” Fields said.

Hydrate BR gives out water, sunscreen, portable fans, liquid IV, and anything else to keep folks cool.

Heaven’s Care is another group that works closely with the unhoused. The director of Heaven’s Care in Ascension Parish tells WAFB they urgently need more supplies to give away.

Lately, the demand is overriding supply, and if they do not re-up soon ,the group may have enough to help those in need.

“We’ve been getting calls about needing water needing hydration supplies because of heat exhaustion,” Danyell Henriques said, the Director of Heavens Care.

