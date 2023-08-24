Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Exclusive Human Jukebox merchandise hits stores for the first time ever

Human Jukebox Merchandise
Human Jukebox Merchandise(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s Marching Band, the “Human Jukebox,” will be available for purchase in retail stores for the first time ever. Bayou Apparel and Southern University have teamed up for the exclusive merchandise drop.

Human Jukebox Merchandise
Human Jukebox Merchandise(WAFB)

The apparel manufacturer hosted a dinner event earlier this week on campus to celebrate the partnership.

The merch will be released to stores like rally house in the coming weeks and will be available for purchase. Items offered include t-shirts, hats, and many more items.

Get yours before the Jaguars and the band take the field to begin the new football season!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Sprinkler
Residents asked to conserve water during certain hours in East Feliciana Parish
A downed utility pole caused a road closure in Ascension Parish on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Downed utility pole causes lane closure in Ascension Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 24
More record heat expected with a few showers into the weekend
A crash involving multiple vehicles caused a portion of Airline Highway to shut down on...
3 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash that temporarily closed down Airline Highway South