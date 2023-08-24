Exclusive Human Jukebox merchandise hits stores for the first time ever

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s Marching Band, the “Human Jukebox,” will be available for purchase in retail stores for the first time ever. Bayou Apparel and Southern University have teamed up for the exclusive merchandise drop.

Human Jukebox Merchandise (WAFB)

The apparel manufacturer hosted a dinner event earlier this week on campus to celebrate the partnership.

The merch will be released to stores like rally house in the coming weeks and will be available for purchase. Items offered include t-shirts, hats, and many more items.

Get yours before the Jaguars and the band take the field to begin the new football season!

