Entergy crew working to restore power in neighborhood reported house fire to BRFD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Entergy crew working to restore power to a neighborhood reported a house fire to the Baton Rouge Fire Department early Thursday, Aug. 24.

Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed it happened in the 9500 block of Donna Drive near Florida Blvd.

BRFD received the first call about the fire around 1:54 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found flames through the roof of the two-story home.

The house had significant damage and was considered a total loss.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. It was under control by 3:11 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

A BRFD investigator is at the scene working to determine the cause.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy, and the St. George Fire Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

