Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Entergy crew working to restore power in neighborhood reported house fire to BRFD

A spokesman with the department confirmed it happened in the 9500 block of Donna Drive near Florida Blvd. around 2:30 a.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Entergy crew working to restore power to a neighborhood reported a house fire to the Baton Rouge Fire Department early Thursday, Aug. 24.

Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed it happened in the 9500 block of Donna Drive near Florida Blvd.

BRFD received the first call about the fire around 1:54 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found flames through the roof of the two-story home.

The house had significant damage and was considered a total loss.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. It was under control by 3:11 a.m.

Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

A BRFD investigator is at the scene working to determine the cause.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy, and the St. George Fire Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.
Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.
Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.
Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight.
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.
Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.
Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 24
More record heat expected with a few showers into the weekend
The city’s first land-based casino has gaming, dining, and entertainment venues.
The Queen Casion celebrates its grand opening
Two people lived in the home but were staying somewhere else due to the power being out.
Entergy crew working to restore power in neighborhood reported house fire to BRFD
Officials said it took $85 million to transform the property from the Mississippi River to land.
Walk through The Queen Baton Rouge ahead of its grand opening