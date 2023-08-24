EBR School System announce start times following bus driver shortage
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has released the start times for students on Thursday, August 24.
According to officials, this is a proposed solution following the bus driver shortage. If approved, students will begin this schedule Monday, September 11.
