EBR School System announce start times following bus driver shortage

East Baton Rouge Parish school board
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has released the start times for students on Thursday, August 24.

According to officials, this is a proposed solution following the bus driver shortage. If approved, students will begin this schedule Monday, September 11.

East Baton Rouge School start times.
East Baton Rouge School start times.(WAFB)

RELATED: EBR students return to class Tuesday; some schools to dismiss early until Sept. 5

