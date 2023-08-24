EBR School System announce start times following bus driver shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has released the start times for students on Thursday, August 24.

According to officials, this is a proposed solution following the bus driver shortage. If approved, students will begin this schedule Monday, September 11.

East Baton Rouge School start times. (WAFB)

RELATED: EBR students return to class Tuesday; some schools to dismiss early until Sept. 5

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.